Newly renovated Stockton fountain park waiting for state COVID-19 guidance before reopening

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton children and families looking to cool off at the newly renovated Weber Point fountain will have to wait just a little bit longer.

Due to the pandemic, the city is waiting on new state guidelines to see when it can reopen.

The fountain has become a staple of downtown Stockton over the last two decades.

City of Stockton spokesperson Connie Cochran told FOX40 the fountain has become a part of the Stockton’s history.

“It is the single most enjoyed feature for all families in our community. Everyone loves it,” explained Cochran. “We have generations of people coming back and bringing their kids because they enjoyed it when they were younger.”

The city shut down the fountain for the last three years over health concerns with the outdated filtration system.

“When it was originally built it was a custom build,” said Cochran. “But over the years, all those pumps and filters worked so hard that it eventually wore out.”

The city spent nearly $1 million to fix the fountain and now it’s ready to go.

But the water feature remains off limits because of the coronavirus.

Cochran said it will depend on state and county guidelines to determine what safety measures will have to be put in place so it can reopen.

“This year we have different conditions, but it will be well worth the wait,” said Cochran. “There’s always kids playing in the fountain for the last 20 years. And so you know how much a part of the heart of this community that fountain is and we’re really eager to see it come back as well.”