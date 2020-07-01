Newsom announces new coronavirus restrictions ahead of Fourth of July weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced new restrictions for 19 counties to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Certain businesses, including restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, museums and movie theaters, were ordered to cease indoor operations.

Bars in 19 counties must also close. Those counties include Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, Tulare, Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and Ventura.

Sacramento County had already ordered bars to close on Monday.

The new restrictions are currently set to last three weeks.

Newsom also urged people to avoid gatherings with people who are not in their immediate household.

This is a developing story.