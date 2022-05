SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

He said in a tweet that he is “grateful” that he was vaccinated and has access to treatments like Paxlovid on Twitter.

“I’m following health guidelines and will be isolating while I work remotely,” Newsom said in a tweet.

He ended the tweet wishing everyone a “safe & healthy Memorial Day weekend.”