Newsom working to increase California’s maximum hospital bed capacity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- As the number of COVID-19 cases passes 1,000 in California, Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to announce more efforts to manage the outbreak.

On Thursday, Newsom revealed that a Bay Area hospital, Seton Medical Center, was secured as a lease by the state in a move to add to the state’s 88,000-bed capacity. Seton Medical Center would add 357 beds.

The state is currently working to maximize its hospital bed capacity across the state in anticipation of a surge of patients. Newsom is also expected to announce a Southern California hospital, which will be leased by the state.

These leases for hospital space and beds are made possible by a COVID-19 emergency funding package that lawmakers approved earlier in the week.

He’s also requested two mobile hospitals and a floating hospital from the federal government, which in total would add an extra 2,000 beds.

Meanwhile, health officials are awaiting the results of more than 11,700 COVID-19 tests in California.