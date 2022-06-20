SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTLX) — Triple-digit temperatures are expected to arrive in the Sacramento area this week, according to the FOX40 Weather Team.

The high temperatures are due to a heat dome that will affect most of the state.

Tuesday is expected to have a high of 103, and Wednesday will see temperature highs of 102.

Both nights will see lows around 67 degrees.

It will cool down slightly on Thursday, with the high expected to be 100 degrees. Temperatures will then begin to cool down but stay near 100.

Friday and Saturday are forecasted to have highs of 99, and on Saturday, the high is 98.

Lows are expected to be around 63 degrees for those nights.