NFL features Stephon Clark in Inspire Change campaign

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) – More than two years after Stephon Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento police, the National Football League is shining a spotlight on his case.

Tuesday, the NFL released a new PSA narrated by Stephon’s Clark’s mother Se’Quette Clark.

Stephon Clark was shot by two officers in his grandparents’ backyard after officers mistook his cellphone for a gun.

He is the fifth person featured by the NFL in its Inspire Change campaign.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about creating positive change and help end systemic racism.

