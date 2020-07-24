Nicole Clavo, mother of JJ Clavo, hired to head Sacramento’s Office of Violence Prevention

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The mother of a Grant High School football star, who was shot and killed five years ago, will now head Sacremento’s newly-created Office of Violence Prevention.

Nicole Clavo has been active in youth and violence prevention efforts since her 15-year-old son, JJ Clavo, was killed by a teenage shooter with gang ties.

Gang violence has been at the root of countless family tragedies over the years and earlier this week, Sacramento State student Zarrie Allen was killed at a local cemetery after becoming an unintentional victim of a gang shooting.

As a result of her tragic experience, Nicole Clavo brings a unique perspective to the job.

“Every death is personal to me. Every death is for all of us parents who have lost a young child, a youth, a family member,” she said. “We mourn for those parents and those families who have to walk in the shoes we are currently walking in.”

Since her son’s death, Nicole Clavo has worked on neighborhood youth initiatives, starting her own nonprofit and pulling together those who are like-minded.

Despite her notoriety in the community, Nicole Clavo was not handed the job. She had to apply and interview for it, but community members say the city picked the right person. The selection also drew praise from the city manager and the police chief.

“She comes in with knowledge that others might have to learn on the job,” said Mervin Brookins, the founder and CEO of Brother to Brother. “She already knows it and she’s been a part of bringing us together before.”

Nicole Clavo has a doctorate in psychology and a master’s degree in human services. She is also a Navy veteran.

She is giving up a career with the California Correctional Peace Officers Association.

“The emotional sacrifice and the personal professional sacrifice is a win for us,” said Paris Dye, who is on the Steering Committee on Reduction of African American Child Deaths.

The job entails using the latest research and best practices to reduce youth violence, and getting buy-in from community partners to do it.

Nicole Clavo is realistic and said ending youth violence may be an unattainable goal but is one worth reaching for.

“If we can stop as much as we can, we’re successful,” she told FOX40.

She will start the job on Aug. 24.