ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Rocklin police said there will be no charges against the driver who hit and killed an 18-year-old back in March.

“The Rocklin Police Department completed the investigation after receiving the final report from the Placer County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office. After a thorough review of all of the evidence, and witness accounts in this case, it has been determined that the driver is not at fault and no criminal charges will be requested,” police said.

On March 19, Anthony Williams was hit and killed on Lonetree Boulevard. Police said the driver of the car stayed at the scene and cooperated. Details of the crash were not released.

Williams was a student at Inderkum High School and played on the basketball team.

Whitney High School, Inderkum High School and the Youth Basketball Academy Sunday plan on naming scholarships after Williams.