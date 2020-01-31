No foul play suspected after missing man's body found on Sacramento County dairy farm

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials say the death of an Oakland man whose body was found on a dairy farm near Galt is no longer being investigated as a homicide.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday no foul play is suspected in the man’s death and the coroner has now taken over the case.

The coroner has since identified the man as 65-year-old Lawrence Provost. Provost had been missing since Dec. 2 and was last seen in Oakland, according to the California attorney general’s office.

On Jan. 22, an employee of the farm on Arno Road near Highway 99 found the body submerged in an area used to store waste.

“One of the employees was doing some cleaning out of a manure and waste area of the dairy farm when they discovered a human body,” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tess Deterding.

Investigators say the body had been on the farm for some time.

The coroner will determine how Provost died. Officials still have not said how his body ended up in Sacramento County.

“We don’t have a cause of death yet,” Sgt. Deterding said. “There is no apparent trauma to the body.”

The owners of the farm told investigators no employees had gone missing prior to the grim discovery.

