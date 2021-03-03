No injuries after plane’s hard landing in Lodi

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lodi plane crash hard landing

Photo: San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — No injuries were reported following a plane’s hard landing Thursday in Lodi, the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office said.

Two people were on board.

The sheriff’s office said it received a report around 12:30 p.m. about a plane crash in an orchard in Lodi.

The plane, a Cessna 500, took off Thursday morning. It was heading to Linden on a training flight when, at around 3,000 feet, began having mechanical issues.

Both people on board walked away, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News