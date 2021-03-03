No injuries after plane’s hard landing in Lodi

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — No injuries were reported following a plane’s hard landing Thursday in Lodi, the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office said.

Two people were on board.

The sheriff’s office said it received a report around 12:30 p.m. about a plane crash in an orchard in Lodi.

The plane, a Cessna 500, took off Thursday morning. It was heading to Linden on a training flight when, at around 3,000 feet, began having mechanical issues.

Both people on board walked away, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation.