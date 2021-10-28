No running water, flooding and broken elevators plague downtown apartment complex

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A day without water at a downtown Sacramento apartment complex turned into flooding, creating a mess and some frustrated tenants.

“We didn’t have water for like 12 plus hours,” said Julio Mendez, who lives in Capitol Towers.

The complex went from having no water to water being in places it’s not supposed to be. Photos show flooding on the fourth floor because of a burst pipe.

“And then my roommates texted me that there’s this massive flood from a pipe right to the apartment next to us actually, so they actually told us to grab our stuff and possibly get ready to evacuate,” Mendez said.

Gravity took over from there.

“And you could actually see some of the water come down all the way into the lobby,” said resident Drew Black.

Residents told FOX40 both elevators were not available for a time because of the flooding. They also said port-a-potties were brought because of the absence of water.

The elevators not working isn’t a new issue, however, residents said. Mendez said he has been a resident there for a year now.

“Recently problems just seem to stack on,” Mendez said.

Black echoed the same sentiment, but that he still likes where lives.

“But overall, I’ve still had a pretty good experience with my living here and the staff has been pretty cool,” Black said.

FOX40 reached out to the property manager for Capitol towers but did not hear back.