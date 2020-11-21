Nonprofit helps 700 families enjoy Thanksgiving dinner in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Seven-hundred families will get to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner thanks to the efforts of a nonprofit organization in Stockton.

On Thursday night and Saturday morning, the Oasis City Center handed out holiday food boxes that include turkeys, hams and mashed potatoes.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people drove up to pick-up their food.

Executive director Heather Green told FOX40 the nonprofit wants to make sure people affected by the pandemic get the chance to enjoy the holiday.

“It’s essential. We talk about things, what’s essential, not essential. We say hope is essential because during this time when people are not with their friends or losing their jobs or facing whatever economic hardships there are, how can we be that hope. And, right now it’s helping with food,” Green said.