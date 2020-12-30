Nonprofit provides way to safely celebrate New Year’s Eve as health officials urge people to stay home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — New Year’s Eve is fast approaching and health experts are encouraging everyone to not gather during this pandemic.

The last night of 2020 will be much like the rest of the year was: not much open and people being encouraged to stay home.

“Come New Year’s, where people usually celebrate by coming together, we’re asking them to do it virtual this time so that we can prevent an additional surge,” said Sacramento County of Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye.

Kasirye said it’s still too early to tell if the Greater Sacramento region will have a post-holiday surge of COVID-19, but it doesn’t look good.

“We’re still at a critical point, our intensive care unit capacity is still really tenuous at this point,” she said.

A group of artists are trying to provide a way people in Sacramento can still celebrate New Year’s Eve safely.

“On New Year’s Eve we’re usually gathering in a lot of different parts of Sacramento, mostly downtown or Old Sacramento. So, we wanted to find a way that brings folks together that is COVID safe, that is COVID conscious,” Sol Collective’s Salvin Chahal told FOX40.

Chahal said Sol Collective, a community-based nonprofit, and the city of Sacramento have installed a series of pop-up art installations in each district, calling the project #SAC2021.

“There’s a lot of amazing installations that are up, that are large, that are graffiti on books, some are just cassette tapes on walls that are a lot of different lightings, so there’s a lot to expect at a lot of different locations,” Chahal said.

For those who would rather not travel to those installations, Sol Collective also included virtual photo backdrops and a musical playlist.

“This is a way to visit locations that are near your home and even if you can’t visit, there is still a way to participate by getting on your phone and uploading your selfies,” Chahal explained.

To learn more about #SAC2021, click or tap here.