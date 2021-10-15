Nonprofit sues Sacramento County over alleged dumping of sewage into waterways

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In a lawsuit filed Thursday, a local nonprofit accused Sacramento County of violating the Clean Water Act by dumping raw sewage and other pollutants into local waterways.

The California Coastkeeper Alliance alleges waste has been illegally dumped into the Mokelumne River, Dry Creek, Morrison Creek, the American River and the Sacramento River by the Sacramento Sewer District.

The suit claims the dumping is “ongoing and continuous” and poses health risks to those who come into contact with sewage.

FOX40 reached out to the CCKA and the SASD Friday for statements on the lawsuit.

The County’s deferred maintenance has left its infrastructure failing, resulting in nearly 3,000 sewage spills in the community over the last three years, with over 700 spills reported as directly discharging to nearby creeks and rivers. This sewage contains pathogens that can cause a variety of illnesses, and industrial wastewater that can contain chemicals harmful to the ecosystem. California Coastkeeper sincerely hopes this lawsuit will spur solutions for the County and the Sanitary District to implement in order to fix its failing infrastructure, rather than protracted litigation. California Coastkeeper Alliance

At the Sacramento Area Sewer District (SASD), we take seriously our responsibility to protect public health and the environment. SASD is aware that litigation has been filed and is in the process of evaluating the claims. Sacramento Area Sewer District

Read the full filing below: