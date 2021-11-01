Nonprofit to give $2.95M in grants for youth development in Stockton

A mother and son walk through one of the neighborhoods of Stockton, California on February 7, 2020. (Photo by Nick Otto / AFP) (Photo by NICK OTTO/AFP via Getty Images)

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Reinvent Stockton Foundation announced Monday a new two-year grant program for nonprofits that focus on providing Stockton youths economic opportunities.

The foundation is partnering with The James Irvine Foundation to provide $2.95 million to invest in and support different organizations across the city who are working on important youth-focused issues, from education to the environment.

“During my time as an intern with Restore the Delta, I have begun to learn important technical skills that I will use in my career,” said Gloria Alonso Cruz, Climate Water Advocate, Restore the Delta intern, and Sacramento State University student. “Being part of this internship program has given me the ability to understand the environmental impacts affecting Delta waterways and other parts of South Stockton.”

The grant money’s goal is to empower youth development organizations to help shape and influence Stockton’s economy in a positive direction so young people choose to live in the city and help it grow healthily.

“Reinvent Stockton Foundation is proud to invest in the young people of Stockton,” said Nikolas Howard, executive director, Reinvent Stockton Foundation. “This grant will help us realize our vision for Stockton, a community dedicated to investing in our young people and creating a city of opportunities with them.”