Nonprofits struggle to stay afloat at a time when they’re needed most

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nonprofits are being added to the growing list of organizations struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

With less grant and donation money available, these groups are having to stretch resources just to get by.

At a time when volunteers need maximum supplies, shelves at Sacramento’s Salvation Army are looking more and more bare.

“When we walk through our warehouses, it’s a bit scary,” said Lt. Larry Carmichael, a Salvation Army social services officer.

It’s one of many local nonprofits seeing a dip in donations as more people stay home and fewer go to work.

“We continue to do our best and rise to meet the demand while also trusting that giving will come,” Lt. Carmichael told FOX40.

But it’s not stopping organizers from answering the call to serve when the need has never been greater.

Over March and April, demand for food and other assistance from the Salvation Army rose to 800% as donations dropped 20% from this time last year. About two-thirds of those served were seeking first-time support.

“By no fault of their own, they’re in this situation and we’re in this together,” Carmichael said. “They don’t need to feel grief or shame. It’s OK, we’re here to get through this.”

Sacramento’s Habitat for Humanity has also been feeling the financial sting during the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we work to prepare for a variety of different, faster scenarios, a pandemic, like so many of us, was never something on the radar and it’s hit us particularly hard,” said Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento CEO Leah Miller.

The nonprofit has already lost about $120,000 funding for construction supplies and paychecks for workers, 90% of whom have been furloughed.

With fewer grant and donation money available, projects to build and repair homes have been put on hold.

“It will be a bit of a setback, no doubt,” Miller told FOX40. “It will slow down our build schedule. But I know, as our community always has, they always come together to make sure the work of Habitat is possible.”

Resources are especially thin in communities that do not qualify for federal relief, such as undocumented immigrants and their families.

But they have NorCal Resist to lean on to help buy food and make rent.

“We have actually spent our entire funds,” said Giselle Garcia, a NorCal Resist volunteer. “We have distributed over $80,000 to more than 400 families in the greater Sacramento area.”

As dark clouds linger over the lives of many, local nonprofits are there to help weather the storm, offering a little light and a hand to hold.

“The reality is the demand is there, and so we are committed to staying here and doing our best to keep people on board,” Carmichael said.

To support these nonprofits you can click or tap on the following links:

The Salvation Army: https://sacramento.salvationarmy.org/sacramento_metro/

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento: https://habitatgreatersac.org/

NorCal Resist: https://www.norcalresist.org/