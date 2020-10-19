Victim takes the stand as NorCal Rapist trial begins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After Roy Charles Waller’s arrest more than two years ago, his trial began Monday at the Sacramento County courthouse.

“I tried to live my life as much as I could, and still there’s things I’ll never, ever forget,” Teresa Lane said.

She was 30 years old when she was attacked in her home in Vallejo on February 1992.

Waller, the suspected NorCal Rapist, is charged with a series of 12 rapes and kidnappings committed between 1991 and 2006 across several Northern California counties, including Sacramento.

The case is proceeding despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with everyone wearing masks, jurors spaced apart, and plastic dividers surrounding the judge and witness stand.

Both the prosecution and defense had opening arguments, along with a detective involved in the case taking the stand.

After the opening arguments, Lane described how she woke up at 8 in the morning and walked out of her bedroom, only to be attacked by a man wearing a ski mask.

She said the suspect was armed with a knife, and covered her eyes and mouth with duct tape. He then tied her up on her bed and raped her three times over six hours.

“I thought the whole time I was going to die, but I just sat there and just kept, you know, going through the motions and hopefully I’d get out and I did,” she said.

During her testimony, Lane revealed that the suspect ransacked her home and left a note in her address book that said, “DON’T CALL THE COPS,” with an arrow pointing to her mother’s name and address.

Upon cross-examination, the defense said Lane never got a good look at the man who attacked her, and at that time, Lane said the suspect had a possible Southern drawl.

When asked if there was any doubt that Roy Waller was the man who attacked her, Lane replied, “No, I’m pretty sure he is. And I pray to God that he’s convicted and he won’t do it to anybody else.”

Meanwhile, Lane said that she’s glad her testimony is over and that the other victims will also get their day in court.

“It just felt good to finally look at him in his eyes, you know? Whether he looked at me or not, it felt good just to look at him,” she said. “I’ve always tried to say he’s not going to put me in my own jail.”

Waller’s attorney had no comment after Monday’s session.

Waller is expected back at the courthouse on Tuesday.