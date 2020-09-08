North Complex fires in Plumas County prompts mandatory evacuations

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Evacuations have been ordered in Plumas County as crews battle the North Complex fires.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations in the town of La Porte and Little Grass Valley Reservoir, including all residents, campgrounds and recreational facilities off Little Grass Valley Road west of Quincy La Porte Road.

Quincy La Porte Road, from Onion Valley to County Line, is also under mandatory evacuations.

Authorites advise residents to evacuate south on Quincy La Porte Road towards Yuba County.

The North Complex began on August 17, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Since then, it has spread 40,843 acres and is 51% contained.

This is a developing story.