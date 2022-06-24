NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Friday that a North Highlands apartment fire was stared by a man who was holding a baby hostage by holding a knife to its throat.

Deputies reported that the man started a fire in the apartment when deputies found the man.

The incident occurred at the Alder Grove apartments located at 3939 Madison Avenue in North Highlands.

Metro Fire said when they arrived on scene the man was no longer holding the knife and they were able to rescue the man, the baby, a woman and an older child from the burning apartment.

The four were transported to a local hospital and all are alive, according to deputies.

This is an ongoing incident and updates will be provided when more information is available.