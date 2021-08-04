North Highlands Jack in the Box workers go on strike, claiming $184K due in back pay

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Employees at a North Highlands Jack in the Box went on strike Wednesday, claiming they are owed more than $184,000 in back pay.

Workers at the location near Madison Avenue and College Oak Drive walked out during the lunch rush with strike organizers saying that for three years their manager manipulated punch time records, denied breaks for employees and forced them to work 16-hour shifts without overtime pay.

“I did not get a single rest break for 9 years,” said worker Areclia Rodriguez. “When I first started working here, I approached the manager at the time about taking a break, and he said, ‘We don’t take breaks here.’”

Seven workers have filed a formal complaint with the California Labor Commissioner’s Office. Employees at the same location went on strike in June, demanding a faulty air conditioner unit be fixed.