North Tahoe Fire Protection District employee dies after 900-foot fall from cliff

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The North Tahoe Fire Protection District reported Tuesday their facilities coordinator died over the weekend when he fell 900 feet down a cliff in Nevada County.

Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, the Sierra Avalanche Center says three people on snowmobiles went to the top of the cliffs near Frog Lake. At the time, the weather made it difficult to see the terrain in the area.

Due to the poor visibility, one of the people in the group, identified by the North Tahoe Fire Protection District as Tim Schrader, could not see the nearby ridge when he stepped off his snowmobile. As he took a few steps backward, a 40-foot section of hardened ice gave way beneath him, triggering an avalanche, according to the Avalanche Center.

The 100-foot-wide avalanche swept Schrader “down the slope over cliffs and through rocks and chutes,” the Sierra Avalanche Center reported. In some places, the snow and debris were 15 feet deep.

He landed on the snow 900 feet below the ridge and suffered traumatic injuries.

“The torn up snow is where the victim parked their snowmobile. The footprints lead to the edge where the cornice broke,” the Sierra Avalanche Center wrote in this photo they provided.

“Overview of the slope the victim fell down. The arrow is where the person broke the cornice,” the Sierra Avalanche Center wrote in this photo they provided.

“Side view of upper part of the slope,” the Sierra Avalanche Center wrote in this photo they provided.

“Overview of the slope. There is a helicopter about halfway up the slope on the right side for scale,” the Sierra Avalanche Center wrote in this photo they provided.

“The lower part of the slope where the victim was found,” the Sierra Avalanche Center wrote in this photo they provided.

The Avalanche Center says a party saw what had happened from below and tried to administer CPR but Schrader died at the scene.

“Tim succumbed to his injuries in the mountains he so dearly loved,” the fire protection district wrote Tuesday, calling Schrader a “fixer of all things North Tahoe Fire.”

The North Tahoe Fire Protection District says search and rescue teams, law enforcement, the California Highway Patrol, Cal Fire and an avalanche dog team were called out to the area. A Navy helicopter was able to retrieve Schrader’s body.

“Tim touched the heart (and funny bone) of everyone he knew,” said North Tahoe Fire Chief Steve Leighton. “He was a perfectionist in everything he did, not only with North Tahoe Fire, but especially as a Husband, Father, athlete, coach, mentor and friend. We ask you to keep Tim’s family, fire family, and friends in your thoughts as we grieve the loss of such an incredible human being.”