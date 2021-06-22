Northbound Highway 99 experiencing major delays south of Grant Line Road

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Commuters on northbound Highway 99 south of Grant Line Road are experiencing delays caused by a crash.

A large box truck was involved in a crash around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries have been reported.

The California Highway Patrol told FOX40 vehicles are being moved onto the shoulder due to lane closures.

Commuters coming up from Lodi and Galt should expect delays. There is no estimated time of reopening for the area.

This is a developing story.