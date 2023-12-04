(FOX40.COM) — For people interested in moving to a city where a luxurious lifestyle is becoming the norm, two Sacramento area communities can be considered.

“These cities offer more than affluence; they provide a lifestyle where quality, comfort, and luxury are at the forefront,” Architectural Digest said in its report.

According to a recent Architectural Digest report, Elk Grove, Sacramento, and Roseville rank high on a list of 115 most luxurious American cities. Elk Grove ranked number 18, Roseville came in at number 32 and Sacramento ranked number 39.

Cities were ranked based on six categories; activities, properties, dining, annual income, diversity, and safety.

“Each city we ranked had to have a population of more than 100,000 people as of 2023 and have experienced positive population growth since 2020,” Architectural Digest said.

Other northern California cities ranked on the list are Modesto (55th) and Stockton (82nd).