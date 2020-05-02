Northern California counties begin to relax coronavirus restrictions

(KTXL) — While the statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect until further notice, some counties are letting local orders expire and businesses reopen.

Starting Monday, both Yuba and Sutter counties are allowing many businesses to reopen, including restaurants, salons, tattoo parlors, malls and gyms. Businesses will still need to adhere to social distancing guidelines and places like salons, spas and tattoo shops will need to keep close contact services to 30 minutes or less.

As of Friday, Yuba and Sutter counties had a combined 50 COVID-19 cases and three deaths as a result of the virus.

In addition, Solano County is allowing golf courses to reopen to encourage outdoor exercising.

Colusa County leaders agreed to let the county’s order expire next Friday and not issue an extension. Officials say they are working on a reopening plan.

On Friday, Modoc County became the Golden State’s first county to allow bars, restaurants and churches to reopen.