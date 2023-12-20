(FOX40.COM) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam call where the scammer pretends to be one of their own.

Officials say that the Suisun Valley and Green Valley areas are getting calls from someone pretending to be a captain who retired a while ago.

And the division they’re calling from does not exist.

Lieutenant Jackson Harris said, “They’ve pulled names from Facebook pages, pulled names off of media releases, anywhere that they can get it that seems credible.”

According to deputies, the fraudster then gives a callback number that leads the civilian down a phone tree that seems legit.

Harris says that the scam is designed to grab your attention and adds that the scammer’s goal is to rush you.

“If it’s a legitimate warrant, we’re going to contact you, saying, ‘You need to take care of this,'” said Harris.

He continued, “But we’re never going to put a timeline on it. There will never be a circumstance where we’ll say, ‘if you finish this in the next 30 minutes then you don’t have to go to jail’ or anything like that.”

The sheriff’s office recommends calling the phone number listed on their Facebook page to verify calls that claim to come from them.