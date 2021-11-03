Northern California to get overnight rain, gone by Thursday morning

(KTXL) — Residents will see rain overnight Wednesday, along with some winds.

According to NWS Sacramento, the rain will likely be gone by Thursday morning as it moves towards the Sierra.

As for winds, they might reach up to 30 mph in some parts of the Valley and be gone sometime in the morning as well.

🌧️ Widespread rain showers will enter northern California later tonight and push eastward towards the Sierra through tomorrow morning. Here is a look at the possible timing of this next wet weather event! #CAwx #CArain pic.twitter.com/4S6prEcOPJ — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 3, 2021

California could see above-average precipitation next week if an incoming storm holds together.

National Weather Service Sacramento tweeted the Climate Prediction Center “has most of California in high chances of above-normal precipitation for the November 7th-11th time frame.”