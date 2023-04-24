(KTXL) — Part of Sacramento Valley was treated to a rare celestial display Sunday night, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

It was at least the second time in two months that the northern lights, also known as auroras or aurora borealis, were visible from Northern California.

In late March, auroras were also visible from lower latitudes in the United States.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tweeted Sunday afternoon that “severe” geomagnetic storms were being observed.

Image: US National Weather Service Reno Nevada

An NWS camera in southern Lyon County, Nevada, which lies at about the same latitude as the Sacramento Valley, captured the Aurora Borealis starting just before 9 p.m.

The northern lights are caused by solar flares from the sun that reach Earth and interact with its outer atmosphere, creating colorful displays of light.