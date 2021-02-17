‘Nothing can break us’: Lodi business rebuilds after car crashes into store

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Shelves overturned, with painted broken glass of “Sheri’s Sonshine Nutrition Center” sprayed on the floor: that’s what employees found when they raced downtown to the shop early Wednesday morning.

“We had countless products that were broken. It was a mess,” manager Danielle Marsh told FOX40. “Our alarm went off at midnight and alerted us that there was broken glass, so we immediately drove down and saw the big hole.”

Marsh said police told her a driver lost control and slammed into the side of the store.

“My stomach sank. It was nothing I’ve ever seen in all the years. This is our 35th year in business this year and we have never had anything like this,” she said.

Sheri’s sells an assortment of supplements, vitamins and other health goods.

The business has called the North School Street location home for the last 52 years and has no plans on moving now.

After hours of cleaning and boarding up the windows, Sheri’s was able to reopen for business as usual.

“Nothing can break us,” Marsh declared. “We’re cleaning up, we’re still open to customers and we’re hopeful that this will be the only big hit that our store takes this year.”

Marsh said despite the damage, they’re grateful no one was inside the store when the car came crashing through.

“We were blessed that it happened at midnight and none of us were here; it was after hours,” she explained.

Marsh added that the store is thankful for the outpouring of support they’ve received and promised they’ll continue to serve their customers as best they can.

“Lodi is this little lovable Lodi, and we are blessed that we have this great community to surround us,” she said.