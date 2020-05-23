Number of DMV locations reopen with limited services

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Department of Motor Vehicles is one of just 25 field offices and 10 business centers now back in operation offering limited services.

“I think we have to be open,” said California DMV Director Steve Gordon. “So I’m very excited to do it and we want to do it responsibly.”

Gordon said right now the DMV is appointment only. Only appointments for services like getting a driver’s license, Real ID or registering your vehicle are being done in person.

“We’re trying to reopen California for people that have critical needs and people that have some, some of the appointments that have been on books for a while. We’re starting to call more people in,” Gordon told FOX40.

They are also implementing new safety protocols. A hand-washing unit has been stationed outside. Inside, chairs are spaced 6 feet apart and no driving tests are being done at this time.

“It’s very hard to have social distancing in a car,” Gordon said.

The DMV said they are testing out sneeze guards at some locations but for now, both staff and customers will be required to wear face masks.

“We’re trying to make sure both sides are safe,” Gordon said.

To cut down lines and wait times, the DMV is encouraging customers to go to their virtual field office online or visit a kiosk.

“You can upload critical transactions,” Gordon said. “You can upload the document, title transfers, complex registration and other events like that, that used to be only in the field office. Now they can be done online.”

Ninety-seven percent of DMV services can now be done online, cutting out the need for most in-person visits.

“The most important things that the DMV is doing for safety of everyone is make sure you can do almost every transaction from the comfort of your home,”’ Gordon said. “You are safer in your home than you are out in public.”

The DMV said they expect to reopen more locations and begin taking new appointments later this month.