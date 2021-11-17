Number of Sacramento homicides in 2021 nearly double those of 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The number of homicides in Sacramento this year is already far greater than last year.

Community leaders and activists are frustrated by the most recent shooting of a 7-year-old girl and a man in Upper Land Park, saying they help from the city.

“No city is a great city if it can’t take care of its children. No city is a great city if it doesn’t commit to safety in every community,” President and CEO Sierra Health Foundation Chet Hewitt said.

“It could have been prevented if there was more structure and resources in these neighborhoods, in these places that lack funding. It could have been prevented if the cries and the screams and the fights that we had was being funded, it could have been prevented,” community activist Berry Accius said.

So far in 2021, there have been 39 homicides in the city of Sacramento. In 2020, there were 23. Community leaders with multiple community-based organizations said that the work they do in neighborhoods to prevent violence, and assist after violent acts, is not getting the financial help from the city it needs.

“Community-based organizations that are addressing this issue have so little support that on the days that we really are helping, we have people out on 12 hour days doing this work,” CEO of Roberts Family Development Center Derrell Roberts said. “From last night to this morning, the team that is part of our crisis response they were on the ground on the streets 12 straight hours because we have limited resources.”

Councilmember Katie Valenzuela promised immediate financial support for the community groups and for the area just outside of downtown where the recent shooting occurred.

“This is a result of segregation and disinvestment, of us ignoring a community of color predominately that has had deep needs for a very long time,” Valenzuela said.

“We have come off of a season at one point that had zero youth homicide. Let’s get back to that place,” Pastor Les Simmons said.

“I want us to do the same thing we did in Old Sacramento. I want us to get the entire city and SHRA team together. I want us to make an action plan, and I want us to deliver on that action plan,” Valenzuela said.