Nurses demand more equipment as they work on the front lines of COVID-19 pandemic

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) -- More than two dozen nurses stood outside Kaiser Permanente in Roseville holding signs demanding N95 masks and other protections as they work on the front line treating COVID-19 patients.

“And if we're sick, we won’t be able to care for them,” said nurse Joanne Imwalle.

Imwalle has been a registered nurse for more than three decades and she’s one of many across the nation concerned about not having the proper equipment.

“We weren’t really prepared nationally or even locally for this type of emergency management response. We do not have the equipment we need,” Imwalle told FOX40. “So, there’s a lot of makeshift things happening where we're being asked to reuse equipment, wipe it down.”

Catherine Kennedy is also a registered nurse and said they are scrambling to get what they need, including COVID-19 testing.

“Unless you fit the criteria, if you have the symptoms -- shortness of breath, elevated temperature, coughing -- you don’t fit the criteria,” said Kennedy.

Kaiser Permanente issued a statement, which reads in part:

The protocols that Kaiser Permanente is using to care for patients suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 are aligned with the latest science and guidance from public health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These protocols, and personal protective equipment, have been reviewed and approved by our infectious disease experts and are in use by the major hospital systems in California and the U.S. ... ... We are prudently managing our resources to ensure this equipment is available for our health care workforce for the duration of this pandemic. We are committed to the safety of our patients and staff now and into the future.

The nurses, however, are hoping more is done to limit the risk of exposure.

“I've asked my family not to come around, to stay away from me. I live alone,” said Imwalle.

Kennedy also has some advice for people.

“As nurses, we are saying, ‘Listen to the science. Listen to what’s happened over in China and in Italy,’” said Kennedy.