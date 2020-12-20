Nurses warn increasing staffing ratio for virus patients could be ‘dangerous’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In response to the record number of coronavirus hospitalizations and limited intensive care unit availability, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a new waiver hospitals can apply for to increase the nurse-to-patient staffing ratios.

State law sets the ratio at one ICU nurse for two patients, but with the waiver, an ICU nurse could have to take on a third patient.

“We’re tired. We’re exhausted. Ever since the first surge that we had back in March, in April, we’ve been taking care of COVID patients,” said ICU nurse Adrian Garcia.

Garcia is a registered nurse at Queen of the Valley Hospital in West Covina who works directly with COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

He says change is already taking a toll on him and other nurses.

“I’ve had three patients and these patients were very critical,” Garcia told FOX40. “I did not get any lunch or breaks. I made sure that all my patients were safe.”

National Nurses United and the California Nurses Association are pushing back against the change to staffing ratios, calling them dangerous.

“To rollback those standards now means we are running from patient to patient,” said nurse Zenie Cortez, CNA president.

Cortez says the higher ratio is unsafe for nurses and patients.

“It means making us more fatigued and more prone to making mistakes, and it will mean more of us will get infected — become patients in their own hospital intensive care units and die,” Cortez said.

According to the Nurses Union, more than 61,000 California health care workers have contracted the virus and at least 230 have died.

Rashelle Haig, a nurse at the Rideout Regional Hospital in Marysville, says her hospital’s staff waiver was recently approved. It’s a move she says will stretch already overworked nurses thin.

“Nurses are doing a lot of extra work, which can overwhelm us physically and emotionally and mentally,” Haig said. “As nurses, we are always working to ensure our patients are safe and healthy.”

But the California Hospital Association says what the unions are claiming isn’t just false, it’s irresponsible in the middle of a health crisis.

“This should be a moment when nurses, doctors, hospital leaders and state officials all stand together in the effort to save lives,” said the CHA in a statement.

Nurses say saving lives is exactly why they’re fighting back.

“There could not be a worse time to take dangerous steps that will make this crisis more severe,” Cortez said. “And that will create more tragedies for our communities.”

According to the hospital association, the current surge is three times larger than what they saw this past summer and says they’re doing their best to care for all Californians’ needs.

Nurses say changing staffing levels should be a last resort. They say hospitals and the state should have exhausted all other efforts first.