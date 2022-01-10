Nursing facilities adjust safety protocols as COVID-19 cases surge

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — The elderly have been considered among those who are at high risk when it comes to COVID-19, and with the rise of omicron, there are many mandates in place to ensure safety at various skilled care facilities.

At Mountain Manor, they say that aside from the safety protocols to keep everyone healthy, they have also had a bit of luck.

“There’s a lot of luck, that I think, plays into it,” Executive Director Darrell Price said.

Price says data shows that when COVID surges in the community, it’s difficult to keep it out of hospitals and nursing facilities.

“Any one person can be at the wrong place at the wrong time and test positive for the virus,” Price said. “With the latest variant, we’ve been OK. We did have cases of COVID last year, at the very end of the year when everything was surging.”

He said, having lived through this pandemic for nearly two years, they have learned how to adapt as the virus continues to evolve.

“Everyone’s wearing the proper masks. We’ve been encouraging vaccination. We’ve been encouraging the booster shots. As well as encouraging all our employees to take precautions when they’re not at work so that we’re not bringing it into our residents who are the more vulnerable ones,” Price said.

He said the biggest game-changer has been the vaccine. As surges happen, staff only wear N-95 masks in order to mitigate the risk of spread.

“As well as make sure everyone that walks in the building is screened,” Price said.

And as of Friday, hospitals and facilities, just like Mountain Manor, require proof of vaccination and negative test results for COVID within the past 24 hours.

Price said since the beginning of the pandemic, he has been tested up to 80 times, as all workers are routinely tested.

“We provide excellent quality care. It’s about our patients. It’s about our clinical outcomes. It’s about what we do here that sets us apart from any other post-acute care facility,” Director of Business Development Kimberly Keller said.