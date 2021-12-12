NWS issues advisory for Monday with strong winds anticipated in the valley

(KTXL) — According to the National Weather Service, a wind advisory will go into effect Monday.

The advisory will start at 4 a.m. and is expected to last through 10 p.m., with the strongest winds anticipated in the afternoon hours.

The Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys, as well as the Delta, are expected to experience sustained 20- to 30-mph winds and 45- to 50-mph gusts.

Image courtesy of the National Weather Service

The NWS is warning people to prepare for power outages and dangerous travel conditions.

Karly Hernandez, a spokesperson for Pacific Gas & Electric, said the utility that covers much of California didn’t have any major outages on Sunday. Crews and equipment are staged across the state to respond quickly if the power goes out, Hernandez told the Associated Press.

Along with the wind, the valley could get between 2 to 4 inches of rain through Tuesday.

The impacts from the rainfall will likely be a nuisance for residents, who could experience flooding from clogged drains.

Image courtesy of the National Weather Service

Crews and residents in Sacramento started cleaning up leaves early Saturday in anticipation of the storm.

“We just don’t need our gutters to plug up,” said Sacramento resident Tom Dayak, who had to rake leaves Saturday dropped by the ash tree in front of his home.

Another system could bring more rain into the valley Wednesday into Thursday. That storm system could also deliver another couple feet of Sierra snow.

The NWS reported Sunday, Sacramento’s 2022 water year, which runs from Oct. 1 to the end of September 2022, has already beaten the 2021 water year total of 7.87 inches of rain.

“Recall that the last Water Year was dismally dry, so the bar was set low,” the NWS wrote in a tweet.

Congrats, Sacramento! 🎉



As of 6 PM today, Water Year 2022 (which began on Oct 1) is officially wetter than Water Year 2021. ☔ #CAwx



(Recall that the last Water Year was dismally dry🌵, so the bar was set low.) pic.twitter.com/UdZi1pI8U1 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 13, 2021

The precipitation will bring at least temporary relief to the broader region that’s been gripped by drought caused by climate change. The latest U.S. drought monitor shows parts of Montana, Oregon, California, Nevada and Utah in exceptional drought, which is the worst category.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.