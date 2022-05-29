SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the California Delta and parts of the Central Valley from 11 a.m. Monday to 8p.m. Tuesday.

According to the NWS, this Red Flag Warning is not due to hot temperatures. Instead it is being issued because of gusty winds and low humidity.

The warning is primarily issued for the Northern Sacramento Valley to Southern Tehama County Line. The NWS said some portions of Shasta County and Trinity County will also fall under the red flag warning. Parts of the following counties will also be affected by the warning; Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Solano, Butte, San Joaquin and Stanislaus.