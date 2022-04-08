(KTXL) — A large swath of the Sacramento Valley has been put on alert ahead of a windy weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning that will start at 5 a.m. Saturday and be in effect until 5 p.m. Sunday.

“After a dry winter and early spring, grasses over portions of the Sacramento Valley are curing or drying well in advance of previous years. Given the unseasonably warm and dry conditions over the past few days and the expected strong winds and very dry conditions this weekend some larger swaths of grass in the Sacramento Valley could support relatively large or rapid fire spread,” NWS meteorologists wrote in their warning.

A Red Flag Warning is put into effect in anticipation of a combination of strong winds, low humidity levels, dry fuels and warm temperatures.

Winds this weekend are expected to reach 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.

NWS Sacramento said this is the earliest it’s ever posted a springtime Red Flag Warning.

According to the NWS, the warning mainly applies to areas in the valley below 1,000 feet, meaning it does not include the foothills nor the Sierra.

The region has been experiencing record heat, with highs recorded in the upper 80s to mid-90s this week.

During a Red Flag Warning, Cal Fire asks that residents hold off on mowing or trimming dry grass. Cigarette butts should be extinguished safely and state fire officials say landscape debris should never be burned on windy days. Drivers can also help prevent fires by never pulling over in dry grass, making sure trailer chains aren’t dragging on the road, having proper tire pressure and making sure brake pads don’t get too thin. Target shooting should also only occur in approved areas and never at metal targets, Cal Fire advises.