SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Tuesday brought strong winds, thunderstorms and hail to residents in the Sacramento region, including a strong dust devil near Elk Grove, according to the National Weather Service.

Throughout the day, viewers sent FOX40 videos of hail and strong winds, including a clip of what NWS confirmed was a dust devil.

Big thanks to a viewer who sent this in…spotted today near Elk Grove!! NWS has determined it to be a strong dust devil. More details tonight @ 5PM! pic.twitter.com/OVLgDyhDOI — Kristina Werner (@KristinasCall) May 10, 2022

The video of the dust devil was recorded near Elk Grove, while a separate video of hail, also provided by a viewer, came from the Vacaville area. NWS Sacramento determined that the dust devil did not cause any damage, but that it will conduct further investigation.

Thunderstorms fired up around downtown Sacramento and near Knights Landing in Yolo County on Tuesday afternoon.

T-storms firing up around Downtown & north near Knights Landing. Hail the main ingredient and concern! Be safe on the roads. pic.twitter.com/yNUyDjYM2A — Kristina Werner (@KristinasCall) May 10, 2022

According to NWS, thunderstorms in the Sacramento Valley are producing periods of heavy rain, which could cause flooding on the road and in low-lying areas. If you come across a flooded road, NWS Sacramento recommends to not attempt to drive through it.

The NWS has put out a Flood Advisory for low lying and poor drainage areas. The area highlighted green is part of this advisory. So, we're talking Sac, Roseville, Rancho & heading north toward the airport. The right cell could drop a lot of rain in a short amount time. pic.twitter.com/cQOweroUev — Kristina Werner (@KristinasCall) May 10, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, NWS Sacramento issued a weather statement for Sacramento, West Sacramento, and Florin for possible winds of up to 30 miles per hour and half-inched sized hail. The NWS told residents to seek shelter in a sturdy structure.

Vacaville endured thunderstorms and hail Tuesday morning around 11 a.m., with the thunder lasting around 30 minutes and hail around for 10 minutes. Quarter-inch hail was observed in downtown Vacaville.