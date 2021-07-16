NWS: Thunderstorms could bring dangerous lightning to the mountains, foothills

(KTXL) — With isolated thunderstorms and possible dry lightning strikes in the forecast, the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Sunday through Monday.

The NWS said there is a chance the mountains and foothills could experience gusty winds, brief showers and dangerous lightning starting Sunday evening.

🌩️ Thunderstorm chances return to the forecast late Sunday into Monday. The best chances for storms will be in the higher elevations. Keep up to date with the forecast at https://t.co/WjKBsJDVhA #CAwx pic.twitter.com/G9faO1ZtDd — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 16, 2021

We know the Aug 2020 lightning/fire outbreak may be fresh in people's minds. At this time, the forecast set-up is different from that event. Location/coverage of storms is still uncertain. Stay up to date with the forecast! #cawx #CAFire — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 16, 2021

With dry fuels already driving flames in Northern California, weather officials are urging residents to take precautions and be prepared for potential fires.

