(FOX40.COM) — The National Weather Service (NWS) warns of “critical fire weather conditions” expected through Sunday afternoon for most of Northern California.

The combination of gusty offshore winds, dry conditions and low relative humidity produce critical fire weather conditions, according to NWS. Critical fire conditions make it easier for fires to start and spread.

A NWS wind advisory is also in effect. Winds are expected to reach up to 45 mph which means power outages are possible, loose objects may blow around, driving conditions are more difficult, and people should be on the look out for downed tree branches and weakened trees.

A full list of overall fire safety tips can be found at readyforwildfire.org.

The warning was issued on Oct. 28 via social media and also included some vehicle safety tips to prevent sparks which are often overlooked known to turn into fires. Some NWS vehicle safety tips included not dragging car parts, securing chains, and checking tire pressure before trabeling because driving on exposed rims will expose sparks.