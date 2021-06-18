Oak Park Brewing Co. celebrating Juneteenth with event, new beer collaborations

Oak Park Brewing Co. in Sacramento is celebrating Juneteenth Saturday with food, fun and beers at their Brewteenth Beer Festival.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in America and is now a federal holiday.

To tell us more about the festivities at Oak Park Brewing Co., brewer Rodg Little and vendor showcase organizer Brittany Claypool joined Pedro on FOX40 News at 11 a.m.

At the event, beer-lovers can discover multiple Juneteenth beer collaborations featuring special artwork and over 15 local Black-owned businesses.

The Brewteenth Beer Festival is happening Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Early bird tickets are $25. Tickets at the door are $35.

Click or tap here to purchase tickets.