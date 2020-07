SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Oak Park Brewing Company in Sacramento is one of nearly a thousand craft breweries across the U.S. releasing a new beer to raise funds and awareness to combat systemic injustice.

The brew, an imperial stout, is called Black is Beautiful and will help raise money for local organizations like the I Am Sac Foundation.

If you want to learn more you can visit blackisbeautiful.beer.