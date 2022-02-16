Oak Park community hopes for promises kept as Aggie Square breaks ground

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Aggie Square Project is officially underway as city and state leaders celebrated a groundbreaking Wednesday morning.

While it was reason to be excited, people living in nearby neighborhoods are still concerned it will drive them out of their homes.

“Aggie Square Innovation Center is the definition of inclusive economic development,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

The $1 billion project is meant to be a major hub for innovation and technology. Included in the plan is room for research labs, commercial space and housing. It’s a project that will also add thousands of new jobs.

“The fact that it has not been easy to get here means that it must be something pretty darn special,” Steinberg said.

Within the last year, the project faced pushback and even a lawsuit as nearby residents were worried it would displace them and take away affordable housing.

“When residents have been divested for so long, it’s hard to actually trust and believe that you’re going to be reaping the benefits of such a large project,” said Gabby Trejo, with Sacramento Investment Without Displacement.

With Wednesday’s event, community members hope city leaders will keep their promises.

“There needs to be a focus on avoiding gentrification and making sure there’s more affordable housing in the city, and that people don’t get displaced,” said Caity Maple, Oak Park resident and city council candidate.

City council members emphasized the importance of keeping the residents as a major part of the project during the groundbreaking event.

“We need to make sure that those that live here have the opportunities to stay, and how we can make sure that we support them,” said Council Member Jay Schenirer.

A part of that support will come from a plan the city council passed last year to build more affordable housing in Oak Park, right next to Aggie Square.

Along with that, Steinberg said 20% of the jobs from the project will go to people in the community.

“Ten million dollars specifically for anti-displacement strategies. We’re going to pay the rent if rent goes up for people to make the difference,” Steinberg said.

Aggie Square is expected to be completed by December 2024.