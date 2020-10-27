Oak Park residents fear new UC Davis satellite campus will push them out of their neighborhoods

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new University of California, Davis satellite campus in Sacramento’s Oak Park is causing controversy, with some protesting the plan, believing it could create gentrification and a rise in rent prices.

But city leaders say it could bring more jobs to the area.

Tuesday night, the Sacramento City Council is voting to approve $30 million in tax breaks for the project.

“Tonight we’re going to begin the process by which we will invest $30 to $40 million not just to build what will be, again, a center of entrepreneurship, of innovation, of technology, of life sciences,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg. “It’s going to be a huge job creator but also to be very intentional about making sure Aggie Square is a great benefit to the community.”

Mayor Steinberg said he believes the project, which has been named Aggie Square, will bring more job opportunities to an area of the city that needs it.

“We need more industry. We need more clean industry. We need more jobs,” Steinberg said.

However, not everyone is on board.

“I don’t know where I would go,” said Oak Park renter Erica Jaramillo. “Because I can’t afford the rents here in Sacramento right now.”

Speaking to FOX40 over the phone, Jaramillo said she fears the increase in students and professors moving to the area will push up rent prices.

“They’re estimating about 5,000 new employees and students that are going to be coming to Aggie Square in the first phase, and then a possible 15,000 more in subsequent phases,” she said. “Of course, housing prices are going to go up because there’s going to be a need.”

Although Aggie Square has student housing in the project, she worries it won’t be enough.

“They’re only building housing for like 300 and something students. There’s no way, that’s not possible,” Jaramillo said.

“We prevent gentrification from the very beginning by being intentional about an affordable housing strategy,” Steinberg said.

But the mayor said the city is working to ensure the surrounding neighborhoods won’t be negatively impacted by the project. The proposal has a $37 million plan to bring more affordable housing to the area.

“We are talking about how to take some of the proceeds from what we call an ‘enhanced infrastructure finance district’ and actually put it into affordable housing,” he said.

Ultimately, the UC Board of Regents will make the final call on the project.