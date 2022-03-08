EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of El Dorado Hills students, joined by their principal and school staff, protested Tuesday after a display of racism at a soccer game over the weekend.

Oak Ridge High School students walked out at lunchtime holding signs denouncing the heckler who made racist animal noises at the players of a rival girls soccer team Saturday. Even people living next to the school showed up to support the protest.

“I’m very sorry to them and I hope they can see that a majority of Oak Ridge students do not feel the same as the people who participated in these actions,” said Oak Ridge senior Kendall Russell.

The director of girls soccer at Buchanan High School in Fresno County, Jasara Gillette, said the incident happened while her team was playing Oak Ridge in the Division 1 NorCal Regional Championship.

As the game went into overtime, Gillette said her team began getting ready for a penalty shootout to decide the winner.

“My next player who came up, who was Hispanic, she had barking noises at her as she was going to take her kick,” Gillette explained.

To make things worse, Gillette said the sounds from Oak Ridge’s side of the stands continued with her next player, who is of African American descent.

“When the person did the monkey, ape, gorilla noises, I mean, everybody could hear it,” Gillette said.

In fact, video shared with FOX40’s sister station KSEE captures the noises as the player kicks the ball.

“My players right away were like, ‘Coach, that was racist!’” Gillette recalled. “They knew right away.”

Shocked by what they were hearing, Gillette said she approached the coach from Oak Ridge.

“I walked over and I was pretty just dismissed,” Gillette said. “I mean, they were like, ‘It’s just a guy in the stands.’ I was like, ‘We’re in the middle of penalty kicks!'”

Gillette said she doesn’t want the incident to reflect badly on the players on the Oak Ridge team as she felt they displayed good sportsmanship throughout the game.

An El Dorado Union High School District spokesperson told FOX40 this type of conduct does not represent the values of the school, the district nor the community, and they are investigating the incident to identify who made the noises. The district went on to say this is considered hate speech and the person responsible will be disciplined.

“Further discussions of the incident will take place in each Oak Ridge classroom this week. In addition, school wide opportunities to reflect on what took place are now scheduled for the entire student body,” said Serena Fuson, the assistant to EDUSD’s superintendent. “We fully intend that lessons to be learned as this type of behavior should never go unconfronted or ever be repeated. We will continue our Respect for All messaging and lessons and take steps to do all we can to further prevent incidents like this from happening.”

The district said they are also communicating with Buchanan High School to make a formal apology.

Oak Ridge High School Principal Aaron Palm said Saturday’s “incident disgusts our learning community and embarrasses our entire school. There is no room for this type of individual behavior anywhere in society.”

In a statement, a CIF spokesperson responded to the incident, saying in part, “The CIF finds it unacceptable when those attending a game take away from all the hard work the student-athletes have put forth to participate in a championship event.”