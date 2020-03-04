Oakdale cemetery at risk of state takeover as financial struggles mount

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) -- Oakdale Citizen’s Cemetery has been open for more than 150 years, but Dan Costello, president of the board of directors, said the nonprofit cemetery may not be open too much longer.

“Many of the people that developed Oakdale, that made Oakdale what it is today, are buried in this cemetery,” Costello told FOX40.

Secretary of the Board, Melida Owen, said the cemetery’s financial struggle is dire.

“It’s difficult for us to even meet our basic expenses,” said Owen.

Owen’s said it’s part of a growing trend that more and more people are choosing cremation over burials because they cost a fourth of the price.

“Our revenue has greatly decreased and our only revenue that the cemetery has is the sell of a grave or the sell of the service,” said Owen.

In the past, people have complained about overgrown grass and weeds. But Owen said they only have two maintenance staff workers.

“People complain about the cemetery but unless we have the money to fix the complaints we can’t. We can’t fix them,” said Costello.

The board will host a public meeting Wednesday night to fundraise and ask for the community’s help.

“If we could even find 200 people to give us a hundred dollars a month, you know, that would help us do a whole lot of things here,” said Owen.

Owen tells FOX40 that if the cemetery can’t generate enough money it could potentially be taken over by the state which would stop new graves from being sold potentially keeping family members apart after death.

“This board is not going to let this cemetery be abandoned,” said Owen.

If you want to help you can contact Friends of the Oakdale Citizen’s Cemetery Fundraising Committee at 209-556-2676.