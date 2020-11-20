Oakdale mayor resigning, set to leave Dec. 31

OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — Oakdale Mayor J.R. McCarty announced Friday he will resign from his position effective Dec. 31.

It has been a tremendous privilege to serve the wonderful community of Oakdale as its Mayor and, previously, as a Council Member. Recently, my wife and I purchased a home outside the city limits that we are currently remodeling. We plan to reside there some time after the first of the year. Mayor J.R. McCarty

McCarty has been in public office for six years, serving as a City Council member from November 2014 to November 2018, then was elected mayor.

“Mayor McCarty’s leadership and direction over the last several years, and especially during 2020, has been critically important to the City’s ability to navigate the current challenging times we now face,” City Manager Bryan Whitemyer said in a statement. “I want to personally thank Mayor McCarty for his guidance and direction and wish him the best in his new endeavors.”

The Oakdale City Council will have 60 days from Dec. 31 to either appoint a replacement or call for a special election to fill McCarty’s seat for the remainder of the term, which expires in November 2022.