Oakdale officer dragged after getting trapped between suspect’s driver door, car

An undated photo of Christopher Milchen provided by the Oakdale Police Department

OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oakdale officer was dragged by a car moments after he arrived to check reports of a man slumped over in a driver’s seat.

Police say officers went to the Save Mart on East F Street near South Maag Avenue just after 12 p.m. Friday. An officer approached the driver and “made contact with the man.”

The man, identified as 36-year-old Christopher Milchen by police, then put the car in reverse, trapping the officer between the car and the open driver’s door. He was dragged by the car, police said, and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Milchen got out of the car near Sierra and Knox roads after it became “disabled.” Police say he then ran away, and officers are still searching for him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 209-847-2231.