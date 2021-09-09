Oakdale police arrest 2 in connection to deadly Labor Day weekend stabbing

OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — Oakdale police have made two arrests related to a deadly stabbing that occurred over Labor Day weekend.

The two suspects were identified as 50-year-old Scott Warren Staudenmaier of Modesto and 23-year-old Lindsey Bench of Oakdale.

On Saturday night, 21-year-old Nathaniel Holland, also known as Nate, was stabbed in the area of South Yosemite Avenue and East G Street just after 8 p.m. According to Oakdale police, officers responded to a stabbing call and found Holland, who had been stabbed in the chest.

Police said officers immediately attempted first aid while calling emergency medical personnel. Holland was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

In a previous statement to FOX40, Holland’s mother said, “Nathaniel was very outgoing, athletic, and loved sports. He was one of the most compassionate souls in the world, who went to great lengths to help his family, friends, animals and perfect strangers.”

Police said Staudenmaier was arrested on suspicion of murder and Bench was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder. Both were booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.

The investigation is still ongoing as detectives work to determine a motive and the relationship between Holland and the suspects.

Holland’s mother told FOX40 he will be remembered as “a beautiful soul throughout who was loved by many.”