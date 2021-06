OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — Oakdale police say they arrested a San Francisco man Friday morning after they recognized the car he was driving as having been stolen in Sacramento.

Officers saw the car near South Yosemite Avenue and Armstrong Way and pulled over the driver. They identified him as 34-year-old Michael Mendonza.

Aside from being stolen, police say the car was also connected to a burglary in Ceres.

Mendonza was booked into the Stanislaus Public Safety Center on multiple felony charges.