Oakdale police investigate early morning shooting

OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) – The Oakdale Police Department is searching for someone who shot and wounded a person at a Motel 6.

Officers responded to the Motel 6 along East F Street early Friday morning, after reports of shots being fired, according to an Oakdale Police Department Facebook post.

Officers found a person with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. They were taken to a hospital in Modesto where they are expected to recover.

Investigators say the shooter is believed to have fled in a 4-door blue sedan, but had no further details.

Anyone with information should contact the Oakdale Police Investigations Unit at 209-847-2231.